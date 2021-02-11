Abducted electric coop technician freed in North Cotabato

KIDAPAWAN CITY – Armed men believed to be communist rebels freed Wednesday afternoon an electrical technician they abducted in Arakan, North Cotabato on Monday, police said today.

Major Orphie Julian, police chief of Arakan, North Cotabato said Kier Selibio, 24, solar panel technician of Cotabato Electric Cooperative (Cotelco) and resident of Kabacan, North Cotabato, is now with his family.

Julian said he personally talked with Selibio through phone and claimed that he was okay now.

“He was already okay but still needs debriefing,” Julian said in a radio interview.

Selibio told Julian that four men took him by force while doing repair works of a house in Barangay Kabalantian, Arakan, North Cotabato on Monday afternoon.

He claimed that the four armed men forced him to take a tablet that led him to fall asleep. he was blindfolded and left alone.

He kept walking until he saw homes and sought help. Using a borrowed mobile phone, he called his wife who sought the help of Kabacan PNP.

Delibio's wife and personnel from Kabacan town police office fetched from Don Carlos Wednesday night and arrived in Kabacan at 1 a.m. Thursday.

The motive of the abduction remained unclear as Selibio only provided few intelligence information to the police.