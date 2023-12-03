APMC medical workers attend to 46 blast victims

Attending physicians at the Amai Pakpak Medical Center said 46 others were being treated for varying degrees of injuries at the hospital’s emergency room minutes after the blast that went up at about 7:20 a.m.

Police authorities rushing to the crime scene said the type and technical descriptions of the explosive had yet to be determined from forensic investigation obtained from an elaborate process of laboratory examination.

Dr. Pinky Rakiin of the APMC said six were under operation for serious wounds.

Addressing the families of the fatality and other victims of the attack, Lanao del Sur Governor Mamintal “Bombit” Adiong Jr. described the bomb attack as a “senseless act of violence and terrorism,” and to whom he assured justice will be served, even as he asked them to “please accept our deepest condolences and sympathies. We will make sure justice will be served.”

Peace activists, including Adiong himself, have allayed fears the incident might be a spill-over of the armed conflict at Gaza. Resident Drieza Lininding said unknown to many Palestinians are not only Arab Muslims but are also made up of Christian Arabs, not allied with Israeli authorities.

Adiong, who rushed to the scene, condemned the bomb attack.

“I condemn the violent bombing incident that (happened) this morning at the Dimaporo Gymnasium of the Mindanao State University during a Sunday mass congregation,” Adiong said in a statement.

Jennie Alonto Tamano, provincial information office head, said the governor has urged the authorities “to get to the bottom of this (attack) immediately.”

The governor added: “Here in my province, we uphold basic human rights, and that includes the right to religion. Terroristic attacks on educational institutions must also be condemned because these are places that promote the culture of peace and mold our youth as the future shapers of this country.”

Lawyer-journalist Pangnal Datu Ramos said, “We need to assure our Christian brothers that we are with them. In Islam, terrorism, killings and violent extremism is completely a taboo,” adding: “Our deepest condolence and sympathy to the families of the victims of the MSU bombing incident. Justice will have to be served to them Insha-ALLAH (God-Willing). Nash B. Maulana