Arakan floods destroy 10 houses, plantations too

KIDAPAWAN CITY – Heavy down pour in Arakan, North Cotabato early this week have triggered flashfloods and landslides that washed away at least 10 houses, the town spokesperson said Wednesday.

Leonardo Reovoca, Arakan information officer, said the Kulaman Valley River have overflowed and swept away houses along the riverbanks, a multi-cab vehicle, a motorbike and a horse.

Several landslides shut down portions of the Cotabato-Bukidnon highway. Reovoca said landslides occurred in the villages of Kabalantian, Meocan, Anapolon, Malibatuan and Sabang.

No one was reported injured in the calamity that occurred at daytime.

The LGU listed 37 individuals who lost their homes and temporarily housed at the village covered courts and isolation facilities. Most of them received food and non-food items from LGU.

Reovoca said eight families in Kulamay Valley have expressed desire to be relocated by LGU.

He said banana and corn plantations were also flooded. The town agriculture office is still assessing the damages brought about by the flooding.