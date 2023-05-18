  Thursday May, 18 2023 07:59:48 AM

Arakan floods destroy 10 houses, plantations too

Climate Change/Environment • 22:00 PM Wed May 17, 2023
99
By: 
Williamor Magbanua
Isa sa mga bahay na sinira ng baha sa Arakan, North Cotabato. (Photo from Dee White FB page)

KIDAPAWAN CITY – Heavy down pour in Arakan, North Cotabato early this week have triggered flashfloods and landslides that washed away at least 10 houses, the town spokesperson said Wednesday.

Leonardo Reovoca, Arakan information officer, said the Kulaman Valley River have overflowed and swept away houses along the riverbanks, a multi-cab vehicle, a motorbike and a horse.

Several landslides shut down portions of the Cotabato-Bukidnon highway.  Reovoca said landslides occurred in the villages of Kabalantian, Meocan, Anapolon, Malibatuan and Sabang.

No one was reported injured in the calamity that occurred at daytime.

The LGU listed 37 individuals who lost their homes and temporarily housed at the village covered courts and isolation facilities. Most of them received food and non-food items from LGU.

Reovoca said eight families in Kulamay Valley have expressed desire to be relocated by LGU. 

He said banana and corn plantations were also flooded.  The town agriculture office is still assessing the damages brought about by the flooding. 

 

NDBC NEWS TIMELINE

NDBC NEWS RECOMMENDS

BARMM police gets 4 more vehicles from MILG

COTABATO CITY - The Bangsamoro government on Tuesday provided the regional police with four more new patrol vehicles to boost its law-...

DBM commits to pursue Marawi recovery

MANILA – The Department of Budget and Management (DBM) on Wednesday reiterated its commitment to empowering the Muslim community, particularly...

Arakan floods destroy 10 houses, plantations too

KIDAPAWAN CITY – Heavy down pour in Arakan, North Cotabato early this week have triggered flashfloods and landslides that washed away at least 10...

Brig. Gen. Nobleza reaffirms support for BARMM; MagNorte gets 4 patrol cars

COTABATO CITY - Brig. Gen. Allan C Nobleza, regional director of Police Regional Office Bangsamoro Autonomous Region (PRO BAR), has reaffirmed his...

1 dead, 1 hurt in Kabacan ambush

KIDAPAWAN CITY - NASAWI na sa ospital ang isa sa mga biktima ng pamamaril sa Barangay Kayaga, Kabacan, North Cotabato kaninang alas 12:30 ng tanghali...