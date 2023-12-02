Army offensive in Maguindanao Sur leaves 11 violent extremists dead

CAMP SIONGCO, Maguindanao del Norte – Military authorities today announced that 11 local terrorists were killed during a military operation in Datu Hofer, Maguindanao del Sur Friday.

Major Saber Balogan, civil-military operations chief of the Army’s 601st Infantry Brigade, said elements of 40th Infantry Battalion troopers conducting patrol operations clashed with an undetermined number of DI_Salauhiddin Hassan group in Barangay Tuwayan Mother, Datu Hofer town at past 1 p.m. Friday.

“The firefight lasted for more than three hours,” Balogan said in a radio interview.

The ground troops were backed by artillery fires from the 40th IB and other units under the 601st brigade.

He said ground troops, during clearing operations, recovered five M16 rifles, two M-14 assault rifles, rocket-propelled grenades and five improvised explosive devices.

Balogan confirmed that 11 terrorist members were slain in the military operation and their remains were turned over to the local government unit of Datu Hofer.

“No casualty on the government side,” Balogan said, adding that no civilians were affected since the firefight site was far from residential areas.

DI-Hassan Group was believed to be behind the series of bombings on passenger buses in Maguindanao Sur and Sultan Kudarat over the past three years. The group was also blamed for attacks against government forces in the province.

The Datu Hofer operation came a day after 13 Dawla Islamiyah members surrendered to the Army’s 6th Infantry Division in South Cotabato.

Major General Alex S. Rillera, 6th ID commander and head of Joint Task Force Central (JTFC), said the local extremist group surrendered Thursday (Nov. 30) with their firearms to the Army 5th Special Force Battalion in Barangay Kablon, Tupi, South Cotabato.