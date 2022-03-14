Attempt to smuggle game fowl to Indonesia from GenSan foiled

GENERAL SANTOS CITY --- The Philippine Coast Guard foiled over the weekend an attempt by three Indonesians to transport 190 fighting cocks from Barangay Bawing here to Tahun, Indonesia.

Personnel of the PCG Station Eastern Sarangani immediately arrested Bura Wangka, 36, Zaidunin Makahiking, 38, and the 28-year-old Manan Bawimbing and seized the game fowl that they were to smuggle out using a small motorized boat.

Coast Guard Captain Rejard Marfe of PCG’s Southern Mindanao Command said Monday the three were intercepted off Sarangani, while on board their watercraft bound for Indonesia.

The three Indonesians had told PCG personnel they arrived here on March 6 to procure fighting cocks from local game fowl breeders.

There is a big population of Indonesians in seaside areas in Sarangani and in parts of this city and detection of newcomers, thus, is quite difficult.

The PCG has impounded the small motorized boat of the three foreigners.

Marfe said the fighting cocks seized from them had been turned over to the office of the Bureau of Animal Industry-12.

Wangka, Makahiking and Bawimbang are now under the joint custody of the Bureau of Immigration and PCG, according to Marfe.