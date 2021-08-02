  Monday Aug, 02 2021 10:40:44 PM

Aug. 10, Tuesday is Amun Jadid (Islamic New Year), a public holiday in some areas in Mindanao

Local News • 15:30 PM Mon Aug 2, 2021
47
By: 
DXOM Radyo Bida Koronadal

INANUNSYO NG National Commission on Muslim Filipinos (NCMF) ang pagdiriwang ng Amun Jadid o Islamic New Year sa darating na Agosto 10, 2021.

Batay ito sa sa Presidential Decree No. 1083, Article 169 (Code of Muslim Personal Laws of the Philippines noong February 4, 1977).

PD 1083 recognizes AMUN JADID or Islamic New Year as a LEGAL HOLIDAY.

Amun Jadid shall be officially observed in the provinces of Basilan, Lanao del Norte, Lanao del Sur, Maguindanao, North Cotabato, Sultan Kudarat, Sulu, Tawi-Tawi, Zamboanga del Norte and Sur, and in the cities of Cotabato, Iligan, Marawi, Pagadian, and Zamboanga.

