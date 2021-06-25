Bangsamoro Parliament mourns death of former President Noynoy Aquino

COTABATO CITY — The Bangsamoro Parliament adopted on Thursday a resolution expressing their "profound sympathy and sincere condolences" on the passing of former President Benigno Simeon "Noynoy" Aquino III.



The plenary unanimously approved Parliament Resolutions Nos. 456, 458, and 459, which were sponsored by many members of the Bangsamoro Transition Authority.



The fifteenth president of the Philippines passed away for still undisclosed reasons on June 24 at the age of 61.



The resolutions recognized Aquino's contributions to peace and development in the Bangsamoro, saying, "The BTA expresses its gratitude for selfless contributions on the pursuit towards peace and development in the defunct ARMM and the current BARMM."



Aquino backed the passing of Republic Act No. 10153, which synchronized ARMM polls with national elections, to pave the way for reform measures in preparation for the Bangsamoro transition.



He also initiated the peace process between the Government of the Philippines and the Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF) by holding initial talks with MILF Chair Murad Ebrahim on August 4, 2011, in Tokyo, Japan.



During his presidency, the GPH and MILF signed the Comprehensive Agreement on the Bangsamoro, which incorporated all GPH-MILF accords, including the Framework Agreement on the Bangsamoro and its four annexes. This brings the 17-year-long negotiations between the two parties to a close.



It was also during his tenure, the Bangsamoro Basic Law was submitted to Congress, with him requesting the legislators to expedite the passage of the bill.



According to the resolution, Aquino's commitment to finding a solution to the Mindanao war led to a significant breakthrough in the Bangsamoro peace process. While he was also the President, he signed a peace pact with the MILF.



It is also expressed in the measure that Aquino has consistently elevated the Bangsamoro peace and development agenda as part of the national consciousness and discourse and has positioned it as the centerpiece of his administration's priorities.



"Former President Aquino will be remembered as Chief Executive who laid the foundations of the current Bansgamoro government and initiated the many reforms in the entire Muslim Mindanao region."



The Philippine and Bangsamoro flags will be flown at half-mast in the region for five days in honor of the late former President.