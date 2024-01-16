BARMM districting bill proposes 4 parliamentary districts in MDN

PARANG, Maguindanao del Norte — The province of Maguindanao del Norte will have four parliamentary districts pending the passage of Parliament Bill No. 267, which will provide for fair representation in the 80-seat Bangsamoro Parliament.



The proposal is part of PB No. 267, which aims to create 32 single-member districts in the BARMM, ensuring an equitable distribution of parliamentary seats to accommodate the diverse population in the region.



It proposes the establishment of districts in the region, including three in Basilan, seven in Sulu, three in Tawi-Tawi, eight in Lanao del Sur, four in Maguindanao del Norte, four in Maguindanao del Sur, two in Cotabato City, and one in the Special Geographic Area.



The bill, currently under consideration at the committee level, outlines specific criteria for the creation of each district. The districts are required to be contiguous, compact, and adjacent, with each district required to have a minimum of 100,000 residents.



Maguindanao del Norte, which comprises 12 municipalities and 258 barangays, is home to a total of 618,421 Bangsamoro residents, ranking fourth in population size within the region.



The proposed division would see the province organized into four parliamentary districts, each designed to enhance local representation and governance.



The first district will cover the municipalities of Matanog, Barira, and Buldon; the second district will consist of Parang and Sultan Mastura municipalities; the third includes the towns of Sultan Kudarat (Nuling), Northern Kabuntalan, Kabuntalan (Tumbao), and Talitay; and the fourth district covers Datu Odin Sinsuat (Dinaig), Upi, and Datu Blah T. Sinsuat.



According to the Bangsamoro Electoral Code, parliamentary district representatives will be elected through a majority of votes by registered voters in their respective districts. Independent candidates may also vie for district representative seats.



To gauge the sentiments and opinions of Maguindanao del Norte stakeholders regarding the proposed districting, the Rules Committee conducted a public consultation on January 16.



Stakeholders, including local leaders, academics, religious figures, women representatives, and other community members, participated in the discussion.



The Iranun community, predominantly residing in Maguindanao del Norte, proposed merging into a single district.



Deputy Floor Leader Atty. Mary Ann Arnado, presiding over the consultation, emphasized the commitment of the Bangsamoro Parliament to pass the bill before the second regular session adjourns next month.



She assured stakeholders that the committee remains open to receiving suggestions and comments on the said measure, which will be thoroughly considered by the committee. (LTAIS-Public Information, Publication, and Media Relations Division)