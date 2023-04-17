BARMM, UN partners aim to strengthen inclusive, gender-responsive policy in the region with new project

COTABATO CITY — With the support from Global Affairs of Canada (GAC), the Bangsamoro Government and United Nations Women and the United Nations Development Program (UNDP) launched the “UN Joint Programme: Empowering Women for Sustainable Peace in BARMM” on Thursday, April 13, to strengthen inclusive, gender-responsive policy and programming on conflict prevention and resolution by government institutions in the region.



The project also aims to foster meaningful participation and leadership in conflict prevention and resolution and peace-humanitarian nexus or women peace mediators and women's organizations in the BARMM.



Head of Cooperation of Embassy of Canada to the Philippines John Lok, Bangsamoro Planning Development Authority Director General Engr. Mohajirin Ali, Bangsamoro Women Commission chairperson Bainon Karon unveiled the logo that signifies “Para sa Kababaihan” and the symbolic signing of tarpaulin to officially open the UN Joint program.



Along with the officials are Atty. Sha Elijah Dumama-Alba, Bangsamoro Human Rights Commission Atty. Abdul Rashid Kalim, Minister of Budget, Finance and Management Atty. Ubaida Pacasem, representatives from the Development Academy of the Bangsamoro Guiamel Nalg, Peace, Security, and Reconciliation Office Executive Director Anwar Alamada, and from UN partners UNDP Head of Cotabato Field Office Winston Aylmer Camarinas, Lead ASEAN Governance, Peace and Security-UN Women Ryce Chanchai.



Head of Cooperation of the Embassy of Canada to the Philippines John Lok said that Canada has a strong international advocate of the women, peace, and security agenda.



“The Canada recognizes the historic and beautiful achievements of the Bangsamoro peace process in recent years—it is a testament to see all parties bring lasting peace and sustainable development to the region,” said Lok, noting that this program’s goal is to help the women and girls impacted by conflict, and also committed to supporting the regional government.



Meanwhile, the Regional Action Plan on Women, Peace and Security (RAP-WPS) was approved on finalization at the Bangsamoro Gender and Development Special Committee (BGADSC) Regular Meeting held on the same day.



Karon emphasized that one of the most important policies in BARMM is the Regional Action Plan on Women, Peace, and Security. The RAPWPS 2023-2028 was now approved and has been instrumentaly ensuring and addressing the vulnerabilities of women impacted by conflict in the BARMM.



“The BARMM has been innovative for its WPS work among the global peacebuilding communities,” she added.



It will be implemented in cooperation with the Bangsamoro Women Commission (BWC), Ministry of Interior Local Government (MILG), Ministry of Public, Order and Safety (MPOS), Bangsamoro Human Rights Commission (BHRC), BARMM local government units, and Civil Society Organizations and Non-Government Organizations in BARMM, particularly those with representatives included in the Women Insider Mediators – Rapid Action and Mobilization Platform (WIM-RAMP), Women Speakers Bureau, and other partners.

