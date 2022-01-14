  Friday Jan, 14 2022 10:14:01 AM

Basilan has new provincial police director

John M. Unson
The symbolic change of command event was held in Isabela City. (From PRO-BAR) 

COTABATO CITY --- The incoming police director of Basilan assumed Thursday, replacing a predecessor whose accomplishments in law-enforcement earned citations.

Col. Pedro Martirez, Jr. was installed as new Basilan police director by Brig. Gen. Eden Ugale, director of the Police Regional Office-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region, replacing Col. Rodrigo Maramo.

Maramo was at the helm of the Basilan provincial police for 13 months.

Ugale, in a message during the turnover rite he officiated, said Maramo performed well as Basilan police director and had good accomplishments in furthering the peace and security programs of PRO-BAR in Basilan.

Basilan covers two cities, Lamitan and Isabela and 11 municipalities.

Basilan is one of five provinces in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao.

Thursday’s command turnover event was held at the compound of the Basilan provincial police office in Barangay Menzi in Isabela City. 

 

