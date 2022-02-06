  Sunday Feb, 06 2022 12:01:58 AM

Basilan Islamic preachers, provincial government strengthen ties

TIMRA Reports • 19:30 PM Sat Feb 5, 2022
John M. Unson
The dialogue among Islamic preachers and Gov. Salliman was held Thursday. (From Basilan governor’s office)

COTABATO CITY --- Muslim preachers in Basilan and Gov. Jim Salliman held Thursday a dialogue and agreed to continue cooperation in pushing forward their domestic peace and security programs.

Salliman’s administration has various programs that are attuned to the peace and development initiatives of the regional government of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao.

In a statement Friday, Salliman said he is thankful to the Islamic religious community in Basilan for its continuing support to the provincial government’s effort to sustain the peace now spreading around the island province.

Basilan’s Islamic religious sector is as close to their counterparts in the Catholic and other Christian religious leaders in the province.

Muslim and Christian preachers in Basilan initiate periodic dialogues facilitated by the office of their provincial governor.

In their dialogue Thursday, Salliman expressed gratitude to his constituent-Muslim clerics for helping maintain peace and order in the province via religious interventions. 

