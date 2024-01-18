  Thursday Jan, 18 2024 05:17:59 PM

BTA committee okays bill granting aid to elders, sickly mujahideens

BANGSAMORO NEWS UPDATES • 14:00 PM Thu Jan 18, 2024
BTA-Public Information, Publication, and Media Relations Division)

COTABATO CITY - The Committees on Social Services and Development (CSSD) and Finance, Budget, and Management (CFBM) jointly approved BTA Bill No. 44 during a meeting on Tuesday, January 16.

The bill seeks to establish the Office of the Bangsamoro Mujahideen Under Special Circumstance (OBMUSC), which will be responsible for providing financial assistance to the Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF) and Moro National Liberation Front (MNLF) Mujahideen who are senior citizens and permanently disabled.

During the deliberations at the joint committee meeting, lawmakers deliberated on the funds required to effectively implement the proposed measure, including the benefits and privileges that will be provided to the eligible recipients.

The recipients' qualifications have been outlined in the bill to include individuals who have meaningfully participated in the struggle for self-determination between 1969 and 2014 for at least two decades and are considered underprivileged.

The committee will now prepare its report, which will be presented to the plenary for further consideration and potential approval. (LTAIS-Public Information, Publication, and Media Relations Division)

