CIDG nabs 2 ranking NPA rebels, Maute member

MANILA – Operatives of the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) arrested a supporter of the Islamic State-inspired Maute terror group and two ranking communist rebels in separate operations in Lanao del Sur and Isabela.

In a statement on Thursday, CIDG chief Maj. Gen. Romeo Caramat Jr. said Cedric Casano, 29, and Charlotte Velasco, 28, ranking officials of the New People's Army (NPA) in Isabela were arrested during the implementation of a search warrant by the composite team from the CIDG in Barangay Upi in Gamu, Isabela on Tuesday.

Casano was arrested for violations of Republic Act 10591 (Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act), RA 11479 (Anti-Terrorism Act of 2020), and RA 9516 (Illegal Possession of Explosives), by virtue of warrants of arrested issued by the Tuao, Cagayan Regional Trial Court (RTC) Branch 11.

Meanwhile, Velasco is wanted for attempted murder by the City of Ilagan, Isabela RTC Branch 16.

Caramat said that both accused are high-ranking officials of the rebel groups and are listed in the Periodic Status Report Threat Group (PSRTG) watchlist.

“Casano is the Secretary of Henry Abraham Command East Front Committee KOMPROB Cagayan while Velasco holds the position of Finance Officer of Komiteng Probinsya Isabela (KOMPROB ISABELA)," Caramat said.

The CIDG chief said Velasco is the party wife of Yoshida Orion alias “Brown”, who was former vice chairperson of Anakbayan National, a political instructor of Regional Sentro De Grabidad (RSDG), Regional Operations Command (ROC), and the former Secretary of RSDG under the NPA's Fortunato Camus Command.

The two accused remain in the custody of the 5th Infantry Division of the Philippine Army while their warrants of arrest will be returned to the courts of origin.

Also on Tuesday, personnel from the CIDG Lanao Del Sur Provincial Field Unit together with other PNP operating units implemented a search warrant which led to the arrest of Acmad Casim, a member of Maute Group in Barangay Lakadun, Masiu, Lanao del Sur.

Caramat said that operating teams apprehended Casim alias “Batang Criminal” for violation of RA 10591 issued by a court in Kapatagan, Lanao del Norte.

Meanwhile, two other subjects, Aminola Casim and Pandi Dimaocom Mama were able to escape arrest.

Police operatives seized from the suspect one para ordnance caliber .45 pistol, one steel magazine assembly for .45 caliber, two live ammunition for .45 caliber and two empty shells for during the operation.

Casim has an arrest warrant for murder issued by the Malabang, Lanao del Sur RTC Branch 11 on Sept. 30, 2014, with no bail recommended.

“Si Acmad Casim ay miyembro ng notoryus na Maute Group, isang grupong terorista na nakipaglaban kasama si Omar Maute sa panahon ng karumal-dumal na Marawi siege (Acmad Casim was a member of the notorious Maute Group, a terrorist that fought with Omar Maute during the infamous Marawi siege),” Caramat said.

The arrested person was brought to CIDG Lanao del Sur PFU for documentation and proper disposition. (PNA)