CM Ebrahim stresses vital role of partnership, collaboration in BARMM's development

DAVAO CITY — BARMM Chief Minister Ebrahim highlighted the significant role of partnerships in fostering the development of the region during the 3rd Bangsamoro International Development Partners Forum (BIDPF) on February 16, 2024, in this city.



With the theme "Strengthening Partnership and Collaboration Towards Sustainable Peace and Development in BARMM," the forum provided a platform to highlight significant milestones achieved from 2019 to 2023 and to discuss the Bangsamoro Knowledge Portal, among other key initiatives.



CM Ebrahim, reflecting on the productive partnership between the Bangsamoro government and its international counterparts, applauded the invaluable contributions made towards empowering various sectors within the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM).



"The remarkable journey we have embarked upon, bolstered by the generosity, commitment, and support of our development partners, has been instrumental in the significant strides we have made,” he said.



The Chief Minister also emphasized the evolution of collaboration, citing the creation of the Bangsamoro International Development Assistance Committee (BIDAC) as a crucial step forward in amplifying impact and streamlining efforts towards shared goals.



Quoting the Philippine President, His Excellency Ferdinand Marcos, Jr., Ebrahim reiterated the importance of a stronger Bangsamoro in contributing to the overall development and prosperity of Mindanao and the Philippines as a whole.



“A stronger Bangsamoro means a stronger Mindanao and a stronger Mindanao means a stronger Philippines, bringing us closer to achieving our agenda and a Bagong Pilipinas is incomplete without a Bangsamoro rising along within it,” said Marcos during the 17th Meeting of the Government of the Philippines and the Bangsamoro Government Intergovernmental Relations Body (IGRB) held on Feb. 08, 2024.



Engr. Mohajirin Ali, Director-General of Bangsamoro Planning and Development Authority (BPDA), presented the significant milestones and accomplishments of the Bangsamoro Government from 2019 to 2023 in the sectors of Development Administration; Infrastructure Development, Economic Development, Social Development; and Peace, Public Order, Safety, and Security Development, including the Bangsamoro Knowledge Portal.



“We also take cognizance of the private sector’s support to BARMM’s development and we intend to nurture this partnership with them through our private sector mechanisms,” Ali emphasized.



He added that the Government of the Day will enact the Bangsamoro Revenue and Public-Private Partnership Codes, which are essential for sustainable revenue generation, efficient governance, and achieving economic progress.



“We are also investing in feasibility studies for major infrastructure projects. These studies will pave the way for big-ticket infrastructure projects that will drive economic growth in the region,” he shared.



During the forum, updates on various sectoral initiatives, accomplishments, and challenges were presented by representatives from international partners, emphasizing the importance of coordination and substantive dialogue in advancing BARMM's agenda.



The event also featured breakout sessions on thematic areas such as strengthening local governance, food security, health and nutrition, energy security, and community resilience, highlighting the multifaceted approach towards sustainable development in BARMM.



Highlights of the forum include the updates on the BIDAC Sectoral Working Group initiatives, accomplishments, and challenges which were presented by Christopher Wagner of Head of Cooperation - European Union and Co-Chair of Development Administration; Kohei Hori, Program Formulation Advisor of JICA presented the Infrastructure Development; Lyca Sarenas, Head of Cotabato WFP Office presented the Economic Development; Behzad Noubary, Deputy Representative for Programme - UNICEF Philippines presented the Social Development; and Peace, Public Order, Safety, and Security presented by Matthew Boyall, Second Secretary of DFAT.



The BPDA spearheaded the event in collaboration with the European Union through the SUBATRA program, the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization, and the United Nations World Food Programme. (Kasan Usop, Jr./BIO)

