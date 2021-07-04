Cong.Toto shares lesson of near-death in struggle vs. COVID-19

COTABATO CITY - STRAIGHT from his two-week quarantine isolation, Maguindanao Representative Esmael “Toto” Mangudandatu tells his lesson from a near-death experience in Corona Virus Disease 2019 (CoVid19) on Independence Day.

At the induction July 2 of officers and members of the Bangsamoro Press Corps at Shariff Kabunsuan Cultural Center in the city, Mangudadatu shared his lesson with guests and inductees as part of his inspirational message at the forum.

“My body temperature was high, at above 40 (Degree-Celsius). I had a severe headache. It was like an unexpected appointment with the Angel of Death and engaging that spiritual being in an act of taking one’s life, to say ‘huwag muna’ (not this time please) when one was wrapped allover in white,” the congressman recalled of his near-death experience.

He said it was extremely difficult for him to gasp for a breath, when “as if something hard was shoved against my chest and I had difficulty in breathing.”

Mangudadatu said managing his way out of that situation in sheer struggle, he rose amid pains, and stood to perform a Tahajud, the midnight prayer of supplication in Islam.

Recalling his supplication, he said he asked for a heavenly favor to extend his lease in life for the service of his constituents and the people who needed his help. The prayer must have been heard that he’s back to active engagements and interaction with his family, friends and constituents.

Mangudadatu admitted having disobeyed doctors’ advice to stay home after having had his first shot of the anti-Covid19 vaccine on June 11. Instead, he attended three meetings that day and Covid19 struck on June 12.

The lawmaker said he was not rushed to the hospital, because in his room in Manila, he had earlier on had installed a set of emergency support medical facilities which includes oxygen in capsule tanks, ventilators, patient monitor, as well as CPAP and BPAP systems.

Mangudadatu said he had been monitored closely by three specialists on emergency medicine, internal medicine, and on allergy and immunology.

He said like him, a member of his staff in the House of Representatives also got infected by CoVid19 and had barely survived the dreaded disease.