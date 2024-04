COTABATO CITY - The Cotabato Light and Power Company (Cotabato Light) has announced a scheduled power interruption affecting some parts of Tenorio road and whole Sitio Tambanan in Datu Odin Sinsauat, Maguindanao del Norte on Monday, April 15, 2024, from 7:00 AM - 11:00 AM (4 hours).

This is to facilitate of restructuring of primary line in the area.