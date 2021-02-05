  Friday Feb, 05 2021 08:48:16 PM

Cotabato Light fully energizes upgraded substation

Economic News • 19:30 PM Fri Feb 5, 2021
By: 
MARIA LEENE CAMO,Corporate Communication ABOITIZ POWER CORPORATION

This additional capacity of Malagapas substation will improve reliability, system durability, and increase load capacity for future growth within the franchise area.

Cotabato Light and Power Company, one of AboitizPower’s distribution utilities, has fully energized its upgraded state-of-the-art Malagapas substation.

Cotabato Light recently completed the installation of the additional 15 Megavolt ampere (MVA) transformer of the substation which will improve distribution reliability, reduce outages, and increase future power load capacity for residential customers and businesses throughout the company's franchise area.

The development of this project began in June 2020 and was completed and fully energized early this year.

Malagapas substation now has a total of 27 MVA with its new upgrades. New features for protection and control have also been installed to ensure the safety and security of power distribution.

Valentin S. Saludes III, Cotabato Light President and COO, shared in a statement: “The completion of the Malagapas Substation additional capacity will better serve future power demand while providing more reliable and continuous power to the Cotabato Light franchise area. The new equipment includes state-of-the-art remote monitoring and operating capabilities and protective devices, which will mean fewer power outages and faster restoration times for customers. Our continuous innovation to our technologies is an important part of reaching our goal of sustainability. This is Cotabato Light’s commitment to Advance Business and Communities.”

This enhancement project is a testament to Cotabato Light and AboitizPower’s mission to provide reliable power to its communities.

 

