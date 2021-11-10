Cotabato Light grants educational assistance program

The Cotabato Light and Power Company headed by the President and COO Valentin S. Saludes III together with the AVP and General Manager Judy C. Sanchez in partnership with the Aboitiz Foundation had its Educational Assistance Program to the remaining Grade 12 scholars from Public High Schools last October 25, 2021.

Each student has received an amount of Seven thousand three hundred (Php 7,300.00) as they maintain the general average set for the last school year 2019 - 2020. These scholars were among the 32 students who graduated in public elementary schools passed the qualifying exam given by the company which started in 2013.

“I am grateful to Cotabato Light and Aboitiz Foundation for the financial support given to me since Grade 7 until now. The cash grant helped me in my miscellaneous needs in school, Baby Rahima Ramos, Grade 12 student from CCNHS - Main Campus.

“Soar high and continue reaching your dreams amidst this current situation as you are the hope of our nation, our future leaders,” Valentin S. Saludes III, President and COO said during the turnover ceremony.

Corporate Social Responsibility, or CSR, has always been a vital component of our business model. We align our CSR programs with our Group Purpose, inspiring us to build more meaningful relationships with our stakeholders, to deepen our social impact, and to do our best to make our communities Safe, Empowered, and Sustainable in driving change for a Better World.

Cotabato Light is constantly looking for ways in order to provide safe, sufficient and reliable power to keep the lights on for our customers and to the communities we serve as we help in advancing business and communities.