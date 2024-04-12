Cotelco announces scheduled power service interruption

KIDAPAWAN CITY - The Cotabato Electric Cooperative (Cotelco) today announced the scheduled power interruption on Friday, April 12, affecting this city and Pres. Roxas and Matalam area.

This is to inform you that we will have a SCHEDULED power interruption on the following scheduled date and affected area, to wit:

April 12, 2024 (Friday) - 4 hours

Power Off- 8:00 AM Power On- 12:00NN

Reason:

Massive replacement of pin type insulators.

Affected Area:

Kidapawan Area:

From crossing km.114, Sikitan, Katipunan, Malinan, San Isidro, Sto Niño, Gayola, San Roque, Estado in Matalam.

Pres. Roxas Area:

New Cebu, Del Carmen, Labu-o.

Power will resume right after the completion of the maintenance work. Thank you for your kind understanding.

For any untoward Emergencies, kindly call our 24/7 Hotline 0920-901-1161.