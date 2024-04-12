  Friday Apr, 12 2024 12:08:42 AM

Cotelco announces scheduled power service interruption

Breaking News • 20:45 PM Thu Apr 11, 2024
62
By: 
Cotelco advisory

KIDAPAWAN CITY - The Cotabato Electric Cooperative (Cotelco) today announced the scheduled power interruption on Friday, April 12, affecting this city and Pres. Roxas and Matalam area.

This is to inform you that we will have a SCHEDULED power interruption on the following scheduled date and affected area, to wit:

April 12, 2024 (Friday) - 4 hours

Power Off- 8:00 AM Power On- 12:00NN

Reason:

Massive replacement of pin type insulators.

Affected Area:

Kidapawan Area:

From crossing km.114, Sikitan, Katipunan, Malinan, San Isidro, Sto Niño, Gayola, San Roque, Estado in Matalam.

Pres. Roxas Area:

New Cebu, Del Carmen, Labu-o.

Power will resume right after the completion of the maintenance work. Thank you for your kind understanding.

For any untoward Emergencies, kindly call our 24/7 Hotline 0920-901-1161.

NDBC NEWS TIMELINE

NDBC NEWS RECOMMENDS

Cotelco announces scheduled power service interruption

KIDAPAWAN CITY - The Cotabato Electric Cooperative (Cotelco) today announced the scheduled power interruption on Friday, April 12, affecting this...

Cotabato Light announces power service interruption in Tenorio area

COTABATO CITY - The Cotabato Light and Power Company (Cotabato Light) has announced a scheduled power interruption affecting some parts of Tenorio...

Over P1.3-M shabu seized, arrest woman in Gen. Santos City

KORONADAL CITY -  – The relentless efforts of PRO 12 to combat the proliferation of illegal drugs in the region have resulted in the...

Man wanted for rape of girls arrested in Kidapawan City

COTABATO CITY - Non-uniformed policemen arrested a man wanted for molesting girls in an operation in a secluded barangay in Kidapawan City on...

NDBC BIDA BALITA (April 11, 2024)

HEADLINES 1   BILANG ng mga nabakunahan kontra tigdas sa BARMM, umabot na sa higit dalawang daang libo 2   23 inmate sa...