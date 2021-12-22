  Wednesday Dec, 22 2021 03:24:25 PM

Cotelco, Sukelco at Socoteco, nagpadala ng team para tumulong sa power restoration sa Nothern Mindanao

TIMRA Reports • 07:15 AM Wed Dec 22, 2021
DXMS RADYO BIDA

KIDAPAWAN CITY - Formal Send off ceremony ng 'Task Force Kapatid' na tutulong sa Power Rehabilitation ng electric cooperatives na sinalanta ng Bagyong Odette.

Ang TF, may 12 teams mula sa electric cooperatives ng Region XI at XII na mananatili sa SURNECO (Surigao del Norte Electric Cooperative, Inc.); SIARELCO (Siargao Electirc Cooperative, Inc.); at DIELCO (Dinagat Island Electric Cooperative, Inc.) service area hanggang sa katapusan ng taon.#

Ang send off ay pinangunahan nina CEMECA President at COTELCO General Manager Engr. Gododfredo B. Homez; DASURECO OIC GM Ferdinand D. Canastra; SUKELCO GM Claudia Pondales; SOCOTECO 2 GM Geronimo Desesto; SOCOTECO 1 OIC at GM Engr. Michael N. Marcella.

