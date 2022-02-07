  Monday Feb, 07 2022 11:37:08 PM

COVID-19 in Region 12: 310 new cases, 359 recover, 6 deaths

HEALTH • 18:45 PM Mon Feb 7, 2022
23
By: 
Edwin O. Fernandez / DOH-12 Covid 19 tracker

COTABATO CITY - Regional COVID-19 tracker as of February 7, 2022 (6:00 PM)

THREE-HUNDRED-TEN (310) NEW CONFIRMED CASES

THREE-HUNDRED-FIFTY-NINE (359) NEW RECOVERIES

SIX (6) NEW COVID-19 RELATED DEATHS

Four (4) reported deaths from Koronadal City

One (1) reported death from Glan, Sarangani

One (1) reported death from General Santos City

Overall, there are a total of 67,165 COVID-19 confirmed cases reported to DOH CHD SOCCSKSARGEN region. 3,605 (5.37%) are active cases, 61,146 (91.04%) recoveries and 2,391 (3.56%) COVID-19 related deaths.

May be an image of text that says 'முமுகுமகம் Republic ofthe Philippines Department Health Center for Health Development SOCCSKSARGEN Region F1 CIONAL PEICS REGION XII COVID-19 TRACKER FOR NEW CONFIRMED CASES AS OF FEBRUARY 07. 2022 6:00 P GENERAL SANTOS NORTH COTABATO PROVINCE (53 CASES) 56 ANTIPAS 2 ARAKAN 5 KIDAPAWAN CITY 13 MAGPET 8 MATALAM 3 M'LANG PRES. ROXAS 7 6 TULUNAN SARANGANI PROVINCE (82 2CASES) 9 ALABEL 26 GLAN 8 KIAMBA 8 MAASIM 20 MAITUM 5 MALAPATAN 7 MALUNGON 8 f DOH Center for Health Development Soccsksargen Region (Page (Page1of2) of 0915-783-9367 0919-903-8789 (064)-557-4916'

May be an image of ‎text that says '‎គ្កវសេរា្នូនម្ប្ត្ត្ត Republic ofthe Phlippines Department Health Center for Health Development התס F1 SOCCSKSARGEN Region CIONAL PENCE REGION XII COVID-19 TRACKER FOR NEW CONFIRMED CASES AS OF FEBRUARY 07, 7,2022 6:00 P SOUTH COTABATO PROVINCE (113 CASES) KORONADAL CITY 35 LAKESEBU NORALA 1 3 POLOMOLOK STO. NIÑO 34 7 SURALLAH 12 TAMPAKAN 11 TANTANGAN SULTAN KUDARAT PROVINCE 6CASES) 10 ESPERANZA 1 LAMBAYONG 1 TACURONG CITY REGIONXII XII 4 310 (Page (Page2of2) f DOH DOH-CenterforHeatth Center for Health Development Socesksargen Soccsl Region 0915-783-9367 0919-903-8789 (064)-557-4916‎'‎

May be an image of text that says 'ពាវះសទពាស្ន្ន្ម្ម្ម្រ Republic ofthe Phlippines Department Health Center for Health Development SOCCSKSARGEN Region CAONAL LRICE F1 REGION XII COVID-19 TRACKER FOR NEW RECOVERIES AS OF FEBRUARY 07, 2022 6:00 PM PROVINCE/CITY GENERAL SANTOS CITY COVID-19 NEW RECOVERIES NORTH COTABATO PROVINCE 122 RECOVERIES) 88 ALEDSAN 3 ANTIPAS 9 ARAKAN 5 CARMEN 12 KABACAN KIDAPAWAN CITY 2 LIBUNGAN 38 15 MAGPET 7 MATALAM 9 M'LANG 21 TULUNAN SARANGANI PROVINCE 1 RECOVERIES) KIAMBA 19 MAASIM 4 MALAPATAN 13 MALUNGON 11 f O Center for Health Development Soccs Soccsksargen Region (Page1of2) of2) 0915-783-9367 0919-903-8789 (064)-557-4916'

May be an image of text that says 'SNECSAE Republic ofthe Plilippines Department Health Center for Health Development SOCCSKSARGEN Region ARIYEMEA F1 CAONAL PENCS REGION COVID-19 TRACKER FOR NEW RECOVERIES AS OF FEBRUARY 07. 2022 6:00 PM SOUTH COTABATO PROVINCE 26 RECOVERIES) KORONADAL CITY 1 NORALA 2 POLOMOLOK STO. NIÑO 7 10 SURALLAH SULTAN KUDARAT PROVINCE (76 RECOVERIES) 6 BAGUMBAYAN 2 ESPERANZA 3 ISULAN 4 KALAMANSIG 3 LAMBAYONG 14 LEBAK 14 LUTAYAN 3 PALIMBANG 8 PRES. QUIRINO 12 TACURONG CITY REGION XH 13 359 f DOH-CenterforHeath DOH-Center DOH Center for Health Development Soccsksargen Soccs Region (Page (Page2of2) f2) 0915-783-9367 0919-903-8789 (064)-557-4916'

 

NDBC NEWS TIMELINE

NDBC NEWS RECOMMENDS

Troops capture 2 Dawlah Islamiya terrorists

ZAMBOANGA CITY – A bomb attack against government forces was foiled as two members of the Dawlah Islamiya-Maute Group (DI-MG) were captured in a...

COVID-19 in Region 12: 310 new cases, 359 recover, 6 deaths

COTABATO CITY - Regional COVID-19 tracker as of February 7, 2022 (6:00 PM) THREE-HUNDRED-TEN (310) NEW CONFIRMED CASES THREE-HUNDRED-FIFTY-NINE...

BARMM has new police regional director

PARANG, MAGUINDANAO – Police Brigadier General Arthur R Cabalona formally assumed post as Regional Director of Police Regional Office of the...

Hundreds unable to take Bar exam due to Covid, policy violations

MANILA – The two-day Bar Examination ended on Sunday but not all 11,790 who paid application fees showed up in the 31 local testing sites in 22...

Blast hits Pikit, North Cotabato

COTABATO CITY ----A powerful blast ripped through a residential area in Pikit town in North Cotabato at 6:45 p.m. Sunday. Brig. Gen. Alexander...