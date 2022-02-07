COVID-19 in Region 12: 310 new cases, 359 recover, 6 deaths

COTABATO CITY - Regional COVID-19 tracker as of February 7, 2022 (6:00 PM)

THREE-HUNDRED-TEN (310) NEW CONFIRMED CASES

THREE-HUNDRED-FIFTY-NINE (359) NEW RECOVERIES

SIX (6) NEW COVID-19 RELATED DEATHS

Four (4) reported deaths from Koronadal City

One (1) reported death from Glan, Sarangani

One (1) reported death from General Santos City

Overall, there are a total of 67,165 COVID-19 confirmed cases reported to DOH CHD SOCCSKSARGEN region. 3,605 (5.37%) are active cases, 61,146 (91.04%) recoveries and 2,391 (3.56%) COVID-19 related deaths.