Culprits in ambush of 9 persons in Maguindanao identified 

GUINDULUNGAN, Maguindanao --- The police have identified the main plotters of Saturday’s fatal ambush here of nine persons, now subject of an extensive manhunt.

One of the nine fatalities is Pegez Mamasainged, a senior member of the Moro Islamic Liberation Front.

In a statement Sunday, the Maguindanao provincial police said the gunmen who ambushed the maroon Mitsubishi Montero and black Ford Ranger pick-up truck carrying the victims were led by Jordan Lintang Mama and his son, Morshid.

The older Mama is also a member of the MILF, according to local officials.

The suspects are related closely by blood to Mamasainged, whose three sons also perished in the carnage.

The families of Mama and Mamasainged are locked in a longtime “rido,” which means clan war in most southern Mindanao languages.

Mamasainged and his companions were motoring through a farm-to-market road in Barangay Kalumamis here, en route to another town in Maguindanao, when their attackers, positioned along the route, opened fire with assault rifles.

Their ambushers reportedly took their firearms, wrist watches and wallets before they scampered away.

Major Gen. Juvymax Uy, commander of the Army’s 6th Infantry Division, told reporters Sunday intelligence operatives of their units in Guindulungan and in nearby towns are helping the police locate the culprits.

Investigators are to file criminal cases against Mama and his cohorts this week, according to the Maguindanao Provincial Police.