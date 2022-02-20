  Sunday Feb, 20 2022 10:57:26 PM

DOH-12 records only 36 new infections, lowest so far since Feb. 4

Edwin O. Fernandez / DOH-12 Covid 19 tracker

COTABATO CIYT - Regional COVID-19 tracker as of February 20, 2022 (6:00 PM)

THIRTY-SIX (36) NEW CONFIRMED CASES

FORTY-SEVEN (47) NEW RECOVERIES

ONE (1) NEW COVID-19 RELATED DEATH

One (1) reported death from General Santos City. 

Overall, there are a total of 69,195 COVID-19 confirmed cases reported to DOH CHD SOCCSKSARGEN region. 1,353 (1.96%) are active cases, 65,352 (94.44%) recoveries and 2,463 (3.56%) COVID-19 related deaths.

May be an image of text that says 'Republic the Philippines Department fHealth Center for Health Development SOCCSKSARGEN Region RIEEK REGION XII COVID-19 TRACKER FOR NEW CONFIRMED CASES AS OF FEBRUARY 20, 2022 6:00 PM GENERAL SANTOS CITY NORTH COTABATO PROVINCE 8 ALEOSAN (3CAS) 1 1 LIBUNGAN PIGCAWAYAN SOUTH COTABATO PROVINCE 1 (21 CASES) BANGA KORONADAL CITY NORALA POLOMOLOK 5 2 5 1 1 SURALLAH TANTANGAN T'BOLI SULTAN KUDARAT PROVINCE 3 ISULAN TACURONG CITY (4 CASES) 2 2 36 REGION XII f Development Soccsksargen Region DOH Center Health (Page of1 0915-783-9367 0919-903-8789 (064)-557-4916'

May be an image of text that says 'Republic ofthe Philippines Department Health Center for Health Development SOCCSKSARGEN Region FRICEE REGION XII COVID-19 TRACKER FOR NEW RECOVERIES AS FEBRUARY 20, 2022 6:00 PM PROVINCE/CITY GENERAL SANTOS NORTH COTABATO PROVINCE COVID-19 NEW RECOVERIES 6 ARAKAN CARMEN LIBUNGAN M'LANG (9 RECOVERIES 1 1 2 3 2 (19 RECOVERIES) 10 5 PIGCAWAYAN SOUTH COTABATO PROVINCE BANGA KORONADAL CITY NORALA SULTAN KUDARAT PROVINCE COLUMBIO (13 RECOVERIES) 1 1 ESPERANZA ISULAN PRESIDENT QUIRINO 4 TACURONG CITY REGION XII 1 6 f DOH Center for Health Development (Page Region 0915-783-9367 0919-903-8789 (064)-557-4916'

 

