DOH-12 records only 36 new infections, lowest so far since Feb. 4
Edwin O. Fernandez / DOH-12 Covid 19 tracker
COTABATO CIYT - Regional COVID-19 tracker as of February 20, 2022 (6:00 PM)
THIRTY-SIX (36) NEW CONFIRMED CASES
FORTY-SEVEN (47) NEW RECOVERIES
ONE (1) NEW COVID-19 RELATED DEATH
One (1) reported death from General Santos City.
Overall, there are a total of 69,195 COVID-19 confirmed cases reported to DOH CHD SOCCSKSARGEN region. 1,353 (1.96%) are active cases, 65,352 (94.44%) recoveries and 2,463 (3.56%) COVID-19 related deaths.