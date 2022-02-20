DOH-12 records only 36 new infections, lowest so far since Feb. 4

COTABATO CIYT - Regional COVID-19 tracker as of February 20, 2022 (6:00 PM)

THIRTY-SIX (36) NEW CONFIRMED CASES

FORTY-SEVEN (47) NEW RECOVERIES

ONE (1) NEW COVID-19 RELATED DEATH

One (1) reported death from General Santos City.

Overall, there are a total of 69,195 COVID-19 confirmed cases reported to DOH CHD SOCCSKSARGEN region. 1,353 (1.96%) are active cases, 65,352 (94.44%) recoveries and 2,463 (3.56%) COVID-19 related deaths.