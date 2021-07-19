DOH-12 records spike in COVID-19 new infections

COTABATO CITY - Regional COVID-19 tracker as of July 18, 2021 (6:00pm)

THREE-HUNDRED-SIX (306) NEW CONFIRMED CASES

ONE-HUNDRED-THIRTY-SIX (136) NEW RECOVERIES

TWO (2) COVID-19 RELATED DEATHS

One (1) reported death from Magpet, North Cotabato

One (1) reported death from Isulan, Sultan Kudarat

Overall, there are a total of 25,054 COVID-19 confirmed cases reported to DOH CHD SOCCSKSARGEN region. 2,781 (11.10%) are active cases, 21,475 (85.71%) recoveries and 794 (3.17%) COVID-19 related deaths.