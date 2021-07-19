  Monday Jul, 19 2021 04:24:50 PM

DOH-12 records spike in COVID-19 new infections

HEALTH • 09:45 AM Mon Jul 19, 2021
81
By: 
Edwin O. Fernandez/DOH COVID upates

COTABATO CITY - Regional COVID-19 tracker as of July 18, 2021 (6:00pm)

THREE-HUNDRED-SIX (306) NEW CONFIRMED CASES

ONE-HUNDRED-THIRTY-SIX (136) NEW RECOVERIES

TWO (2) COVID-19 RELATED DEATHS

One (1) reported death from Magpet, North Cotabato

One (1) reported death from Isulan, Sultan Kudarat

Overall, there are a total of 25,054 COVID-19 confirmed cases reported to DOH CHD SOCCSKSARGEN region. 2,781 (11.10%) are active cases, 21,475 (85.71%) recoveries and 794 (3.17%) COVID-19 related deaths.

May be an image of text that says 'Republic Philippines Department fHealth Center for Health Development SOCCSKSARGEN Region REGION XII COVID-19 TRACKER FOR NEW CONFIRMED CASES AS JULY 18, 2021 6:00 PM GENERAL SANTOS CITY NORTH COTABATO PROVINCE 67 BANISILAN 3 CARMEN 6 KABACAN 6 KIDAPAWAN CITY 22 LIBUNGAN 1 MLANG 2 TULUNAN SARANGANI PROVINCE 7 ALABEL 7 GLAN 6 KIAMBA 9 MAASIM 18 MAITUM 14 MALUNGON 16 (Page f Development Soccsksargen Region DOH Center for Health 0915-783-9367 0919-903-8789 (064)-557-4916'

May be an image of text that says 'Republic Philippines Department fHealth Center for Health Development SOCCSKSARGEN Region REGION XII COVID-19 TRACKER FOR NEW CONFIRMED CASES AS JULY 18, 2021 6:00 PM SOUTH COTABATO PROVINCE BANGA KORONADAL CITY 3 19 NORALA 6 POLOMOLOK STO. NIÑO 26 2 SURALLAH 5 TAMPAKAN 45 TANTANGAN SULTAN KUDARAT PROVINCE 1 ESPERANZA 1 ISULAN KALAMANSIG 2 6 LEBAK PALIMBANG 1 1 PRESIDENT QUIRINO TACURONG CITY 1 REGION XII 3 306 f Development Soccsksargen DOH Center for Health (Page2of2) 0915-783-9367 0919-903-8789 (064)-557-4916'

May be an image of text that says 'Republic Philippines Department Health Center for Health Development SOCCSKSARGEN Region FFICEA REGION XII COVID-19 TRACKER FOR NEW RECOVERIES AS JULY 2021 6:00 PM PROVINCE/CITY COVID-19 NEW RECOVERIES 20 GENERAL SANTOS CITY NORTH COTABATO PROVINCE KABACAN 1 KIDAPAWAN CITY 6 LIBUNGAN 7 PIGCAWAYAN 3 TULUNAN SARANGANI PROVINCE 2 KIAMBA SOUTH COTABATO PROVINCE 16 BANGA KORONADAL CITY 13 44 POLOMOLOK STO. NIÑO 6 SULTAN KUDARAT PROVINCE 6 KALAMANSIG 2 LEBAK 1 LUTAYAN TACURONG 1 REGION XII 8 136 Page o f DOH Center for Health Soccsksargen Region 0915-783-9367 0919-903-8789 (064)-557-4916'

 

NDBC NEWS TIMELINE

NDBC NEWS RECOMMENDS

Cotabato City SK official ranks 8th in nursing board exam

COTABATO CITY --- The Sangguniang Kabataan chairperson of Barangay Kalanganan here ranked eighth among the top 10 passers of July 3-4, 2021...

DOH-12 records spike in COVID-19 new infections

COTABATO CITY - Regional COVID-19 tracker as of July 18, 2021 (6:00pm) THREE-HUNDRED-SIX (306) NEW CONFIRMED CASES ONE-HUNDRED-THIRTY-SIX (136...

BTA’s plan to honor pioneer “mujahideen” gains support

COTABATO CITY --- “There is wisdom in the move of the Bangsamoro Transition Authority (BTA) to honor the pioneer “top” 90 and 300 fighters of the...

ASG sub-leader, wife arrested in Sulu

SULU - The wife of ranking Sub-Leader of Abu Sayyaf Group was arrested by government operatives in a Law Enforcement Operation at Sitio Badjao Annex...

Police engage villages, youth to fight terrorism, drugs

COTABATO CITY - The city’s police community relation unit is embarking on massive village-based engagements to effectively combat drugs trade...