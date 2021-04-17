DPWH-12 exec warns vs solicitation, fund drive using his name

KORONADAL CITY – A ranking official of the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) in the Soccsksargen region has warned the public against solicitations purportedly by DPWH ranking official.

Engr. Basir Ibrahim, DPWH-12 regional director, issued as statement warning the public against individuals who used his name or his staff to solicit funds from contractors and DPWH clients.

“There are reports that there are individuals claiming to be DPWH-12 Director Basir Ibrahim and calling public works contractors, suppliers and consultants, including DPWH-12 personnel,” Engr. Ibrahim said in a statement.

“Some are pretending to be my staff or dropping the names of top officials for personal or financial interests supposedly for charitable purposes, when in truth is a malicious ploy to take advantage of the sympathy and charity of good-hearted people,” he said.

Ibrahim stressed that he has not authorized anybody or any group to represent him or solicit funds in his behalf.

“Any solicitations in any form and for any purpose using the name or acting for and in behalf of the regional director are unauthorized, unlawful and should be disregarded,” he added.

Ibrahim then urged the public to report any similar incident to prevent fraud at (082) 228-3908.