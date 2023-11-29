Easterlies, ‘amihan’ to dampen most of PH

MANILA – The northeast monsoon affecting Northern Luzon, and the easterlies affecting Southern Luzon and the Visayas will bring isolated to scattered rain showers or thunderstorms all over the country, the weather bureau said Wednesday.

In its 4 a.m. bulletin, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said the northeast monsoon will bring cloudy skies with rains over Batanes and Babuyan Islands.

Meanwhile, the easterlies will bring cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms over mainland Cagayan, Isabela, Aurora, Bulacan, Rizal, Laguna, Quezon, Bicol Region, Eastern Visayas, Caraga, and Davao Region.

PAGASA warned that flash floods or landslides could occur in these areas during moderate to at times heavy rains.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms due to the easterlies or localized thunderstorms.

Severe thunderstorms may result in flash floods or landslides in vulnerable areas, PAGASA said.

Moderate to rough winds and moderate to rough coastal waters will be experienced over Luzon, while Visayas and Mindanao will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate seas.

The temperature in Metro Manila will range from 25°C to 32°C; Baguio City, 17°C to 25°C; Laoag City, 24°C to 34°C; Legazpi City, 25°C to 29°C; Metro Cebu, 26°C to 30°C; Puerto Princesa City, 26°C to 32°C; and Metro Davao, 26°C to 32°C. (PNA)