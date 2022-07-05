  Tuesday Jul, 05 2022 08:59:45 PM

Entrepreneur in Zamboanga del Sur shot dead

TIMRA Reports • 11:00 AM Tue Jul 5, 2022
59
By: 
John M. Unson

COTABATO CITY - Investigators are assessing the possibility that extortionists were behind the murder in public of a businesswoman in Molave town in Zamboanga del Sur early this week.

In a statement Tuesday, the Zamboanga del Sur Provincial Police said the municipal police forces in the adjoining Molave, Mahayag and Tambulig towns are together trying to identify the killers of the 47-year-old Thea Cabahug Ballesta.

She owned a roadside chicken barbecue eatery in Barangay Makuguhon, Molave.

The Zamboanga PPO said investigators are not discounting other motives for the gun attack that resulted in the death of Ballesta.

She was shot with a .45 caliber pistol by one of two men on a motorcycle that pulled over close to her establishment, killing her instantly.

The duo motored towards the direction of Mahayag town in Zamboanga del Sur, according to the Molave Municipal Police Station.

Members of the business community in Molave are suspecting that the two men behind the attack were extortionists, possibly angered by the possibility of Ballesta’s having refused to shell out “protection money.”

The Zamboanga del Sur PPO has asked residents of Molave to give investigators enough time to put closure on the incident and avoid speculating, meantime, on its possible angles. (JOHN UNSON)

NDBC NEWS TIMELINE

NDBC NEWS RECOMMENDS

BARMM lawmakers told to continue working amid Palace memo

COTABATO CITY – An official of the Bangsamoro Transition Authority of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BTA-BARMM) has...

Mayor Bruce, Vice Mayor Butch nanguna sa Cotabato City Council inaugural session

INAUGURAL session ng 17th Sangguniang Panlungsod ng Cotabato City sa pangunguna ng kanilang presiding chair Vice-Mayor Butch Abu.. Ngayung araw...

Entrepreneur in Zamboanga del Sur shot dead

COTABATO CITY - Investigators are assessing the possibility that extortionists were behind the murder in public of a businesswoman in...

P3.8-M worth of smuggled cigars seized in Zambo Sur  

COTABATO CITY - The police seized early Sunday P3.8 million worth imported cigarettes smugglers were to deliver to a buyer somewhere in...

Cotabato Light announces power interruption for July 6

COTABATO CITY - To all our valued customers, please be informed of the scheduled power interruption affecting Tamontaka 1, 2, 3, 4 and 5, Cotabato...