Flash floods hit communities in Makilala, Mlang; damage homes, dikes

KIDAPAWAN CITY -- Floods hit residential areas beside major rivers following heavy downpour on Saturday night.

North Cotabato Gov. Nancy Catamco visited the affected communities, damaged flood control dike and extend emergency aid to fammilies whose homes were destroyed.

Motorists also helped remove huge rocks that fell along the national highway in Barangay Greenhills, President Roxas that made the road network impassable for house.

Disaster officials said at least 15 homes were carried away by rampaging flood waters when the Talutalunan river overflowed in Barangay Luayon, Makilala.