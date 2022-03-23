  Wednesday Mar, 23 2022 03:34:16 PM

Flood submerge low-lying villages in 2 NoCot towns

Climate Change/Environment • 10:00 AM Wed Mar 23, 2022
28
By: 
Williamor Magbanua/DXND

KIDAPAWAN CITY - Low lying villages in Matalam and Antipas, North Cotabato have been submerged to a knee-deep flood water following heavy downpour brought about by intense thunderstorm in Monday afternoon.

The villages of Linao, Sta Maria and Minamaing in Matalam and Luhong in Antipas were severely affected damaging several hectares of rice fields and fish pens.

About half million worth of agricultural products and about P300,000 worth fish cages with matured tilapia due for harvest were damaged after strong water current swept through the villages.

Commuters were also stranded along the national highway linking Antipas and Pres. Roxas for several hours due to the overflow of rivers and drainage canals.

"We waited for an hour for floods to subside because only huge vehicles can pass by the highway. While motorcycles cannot hurdle the water current across the road,” a motorcycle driver said.

There are also reports reaching the barangay councils of four affected villages that rice fields due for harvest next week were destroyed.

Validations are ongoing to determine the exact amount of damages, a village official said.

In Barangay Linao, Matalam at least ten houses inundated were penetrated by flood water including several piggeries.

