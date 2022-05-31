Floods damaged SK bridge, locals fear worst yet to come if open pit mining starts

COTABATO CITY – Flash floods and rampaging waters spawned by heavy downpour on Sunday has affected a major bridge in Lutayan, Sultan Kudarat that links the province to South Cotabato.

Movements of commuters, vehicles and goods were suspended as the some of the foundation of a concrete bridge gave way Sunday night.

Commuters were surprised to see Monday morning a damaged bridge in Barangay Manili, Lutayan.

Weather disturbances on Sunday triggered flash floods and minor landslides in many areas in the Soccsksargen region.

“We monitored the situation of the bridge as early as 1 a.m. Monday,” Leo Lego, a resident of Lutayan, said.

“Commuters have no choice now, we have to take other routes in going to Koronadal City, residents of Lutayan working in Koronadal need to take longer route,” he added.

Lego said the situation might get worse once the mining activities in Tampakan, South Cotabato operates.

River waters that go to Buluan Lake emanate from the upland areas of South Cotabato and “what will happen to us and our sources of income if mining wastes flow down here.”

Lutayan is adjacent to Koronadal City.

Lego said Koronadal City serves like a bowl that catches all the waters from the hinterlands of South Cotabato via various rivers that are now inundated.

“Koronadal City is the most affected once open pit mining is allowed in Tampakan,” he said.

Barangay Topland in Koronadal City, the city’s last village next to Tampakan, has experienced rampaging flash floods Sunday night that collapsed river banks and damaged homes beside it.