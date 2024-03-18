Gen. Galido condemns ambush of 4 soldiers in Maguindanao Sur

The Philippine Army denounces the ruthless ambush of our troops by armed men believed to be members of the Dawlah Islamiyah (DI) -Hassan Group in Datu Hoffer Ampatuan, Maguindanao del Sur on March 17, 2024.

The soldiers were heading back to their patrol base after buying supplies when the perpetrators ambushed them near a residential area in Barangay Tuayan 1. We are working closely with local authorities and community leaders to ensure that security measures in the area are sustained. This incident only strengthens our resolve to eradicate this terrorist group from our land once and for all.

We also stand in solidarity with the families of our four fallen heroes who paid the ultimate sacrifice. Appropriate benefits and assistance will be provided to their families to help them during this trying time.

The Philippine Army condemns the senseless, treacherous and most heinous acts perpetrated by this terrorist group. The Army is committed to ensuring that the perpetrators face the full consequences of their actions and that justice will be served for the victims and their families.

- LTGEN. ROY M. GALIDO, PA

Commanding General, Philippine Army