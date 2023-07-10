  Monday Jul, 10 2023 09:46:41 PM

How prepared is Antipas for El Nino

Climate Change/Environment • 12:45 PM Mon Jul 10, 2023
By: 
Williamor A. Magbanua
Some of the fruit trees that the Antipas LGU provides to local officials to cushion the impact of El Nino. (LGU photo)

KIDAPAWAN CITY - The local government of Antipas in North Cotabato was in the thick of preparations using various measures to cushion the impact of El Nino phenomenon that, according to the state weather bureau, will commence this July and would probably persists until 2024.

Antipas Mayor Christobal Cadungon said all of the town’s 29 villages have already submitted their contingency plans in order to cushion the effect of dry spell, focusing on ensuring ample water supply in every village.

Among the steps that the LGU have in mind is the planting of heat resilient crops during the extreme dry season.

He said the municipal agriculture office has distributed of sweet potato crops to the villages to be planted in a common area so that when el Nino is at its peak and food become scarce, villagers have “camote” products to feast on.

Private lot owners’ cooperation is needed when their properties have water sources that can be tapped by the barangay for possible drinking water.

“We have plenty of springs in almost villages in our town. We will preserve it in order to cushion the effect of El Niño by having water readily available,” Mayor Cadungon said.

“There is a law that even if it is private, the government has the right to use it especially if it concerns the welfare of the community,” Cadungon said.

Remote villages sourced potable water from springs that are abundant in town. Those in the upland villages have water supply via submersible water pumps, Cadungon said.

The LGU procured a water tanker to be used in delivering water supplies to remote communities.

