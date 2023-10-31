Kagawad killed, barangay chairman hurt in militiaman’s rampage

COTABATO CITY - A mentally-deranged militiaman killed a kagawad and hurt a barangay chairman in a rampage on Monday afternoon in a polling site in Luksumbang in Lamitan City in Basilan.

The member of the Citizens Armed Forces Geographical Unit who went berserk, Euiliano Custodio Enrique, was subsequently neutralized by soldiers and policemen guarding the public school campus in Barangay Luksumbang for resisting arrest.

Col. Arlan Delumpines, chief of the Lamitan City police, told reporters that Enrique, long suspected of having mental issues, first shot with his service rifle Antataha Nadjuwal, who is seeking reelection as kagawad in Barangay Luksumbang, killing him on the spot.

Enrique also shot and wounded Barangay Luksumbang Chairman Jemson Cervantes in the chest, now in a hospital.

Enrique was shot dead by policemen and soldiers when he aimed his rifle at them while trying to pacify him.

Relatives had told police investigators and reporters Enrique was restive for days prior to the incident and that there were periods where he acted strangely and was irrational whenever he lacked sleep after every night duty in different CAFGU outposts in Lamitan City.