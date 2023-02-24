Lamitan LGU constructs houses for raffle prize winners

COTABATO CITY - The Lamitan City government is now constructing 23 houses won by residents in separate raffles during the recent Yuletide Season and Valentine’s Day.

Mayor Roderick Furigay said Friday 17 of the house and lot prizes were raffled from December 21, 2022 to January 6, 2023.

Three of the 17 raffle winners, Salwa Aukasa, Sikal Ismael and Sabtila Iting, have separately expressed gratitude to their local government unit for the house and lot that they have won each in a series of draws during the Yuletide Season.

“This is a gift from Allah that we received through our LGU,” Aukasa said.

Three employees of the city government, Ella Mae Gafud, Noraida Hakim and Edgardo Lisama Francisco, shall soon have their fully-built houses too that they won in a raffle contest during their December yearend thanksgiving gathering hosted by Furigay.

The Lamitan City LGU had earlier constructed 51 houses in Barangays Maganda and Balobo for homeless families and other beneficiaries whose houses were built on lands they do not own.

Last February 14, Hermisa Garcia, Armin Perez and Jim Abasal of Barangays Malakas, Colonia and Campo Uno, respectively, each won a house and lot in a Valentine’s Day raffle the office of Furigay facilitated.

“My family is happy with this prize that I won during the Valentine’s Day raffle,” Garcia said.