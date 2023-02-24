  Friday Feb, 24 2023 04:28:58 PM

Lamitan LGU constructs houses for raffle prize winners

TIMRA Reports • 15:45 PM Fri Feb 24, 2023
15
By: 
John M. Unson
Houses being built by the Lamitan City government for constituents. (From Lamitan City LGU)

COTABATO CITY The Lamitan City government is now constructing 23 houses won by residents in separate raffles during the recent Yuletide Season and Valentine’s Day.

Mayor Roderick Furigay said Friday 17 of the house and lot prizes were raffled from December 21, 2022 to January 6, 2023.

Three of the 17 raffle winners, Salwa Aukasa, Sikal Ismael and Sabtila Iting, have separately expressed gratitude to their local government unit for the house and lot that they have won each in a series of draws during the Yuletide Season.

“This is a gift from Allah that we received through our LGU,” Aukasa said.

Three employees of the city government, Ella Mae Gafud, Noraida Hakim and Edgardo Lisama Francisco, shall soon have their fully-built houses too that they won in a raffle contest during their December yearend thanksgiving gathering hosted by Furigay.

The Lamitan City LGU had earlier constructed 51 houses in Barangays Maganda and Balobo for homeless families and other beneficiaries whose houses were built on lands they do not own.

Last February 14, Hermisa Garcia, Armin Perez and Jim Abasal of Barangays Malakas, Colonia and Campo Uno, respectively, each won a house and lot in a Valentine’s Day raffle the office of Furigay facilitated.

“My family is happy with this prize that I won during the Valentine’s Day raffle,” Garcia said. 

 

NDBC NEWS TIMELINE

NDBC NEWS RECOMMENDS

Lamitan LGU constructs houses for raffle prize winners

COTABATO CITY - The Lamitan City government is now constructing 23 houses won by residents in separate raffles during the recent Yuletide Season...

Joint RDC-XII AdCom, ExCom push for separation of customs collection districts

QUEZON CIY – The Advisory Committee (AdCom) and Executive Committee (ExCom) of RDC XII passed Resolution No. 04, series of 2023, requesting President...

Australia-Philippines "Army to Army exercises begin inside 6th ID camp

LOOK: Australian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence Richard Marles and Australian Ambassador, Head of Mission Hae Kyong Yu pose with...

Cop, 2 others nabbed during PDEA-BARMM anti-drug sting

COTABATO CITY  – An active police officer and two others were arrested and more than P400,000 worth of shabu were seized during anti-drug...

NDBC BIDA BALITA (Feb. 23, 2023)

HEADLINES 1   ILANG SUSPECT sa serye ng patayan sa Pikit, kinasuhan na, sila ay taga Pikit lang rin, sabi ng PNP 2  ...