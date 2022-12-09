  Friday Dec, 09 2022 06:47:20 PM

LPA to bring scattered rain showers across PH

WEATHER • 13:45 PM Fri Dec 9, 2022
By: 
Ma. Cristina Arayata

MANILA – The low-pressure area (LPA) last located 610 km. east of Hinatuan, Surigao del Sur will bring scattered rain showers and thunderstorms over most parts of the country, the weather bureau said Friday.

These areas are Mindanao, the Visayas, Bicol region, Oriental Mindoro, Marinduque, Romblon, Quezon, Rizal, Laguna, and Batangas.

Flash floods or landslides are possible in these areas due to moderate to at times heavy rains, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said in its 4 a.m. weather bulletin.

Scattered rain showers and thunderstorms, and the possibility of flash floods and landslides are also forecast over Cagayan, Apayao, and Ilocos Norte due to the shear line.

Metro Manila and the rest of Luzon will have isolated rain showers caused by localized thunderstorms.

Meanwhile, moderate to strong winds and rough seas will prevail over northern Luzon.

Rough to very rough seas are likely over the seaboards of Batanes, Ilocos Norte, Ilocos Sur, La Union, Pangasinan, and the northern coast of Cagayan, including the Babuyan Islands.

PAGASA advised fishing boats and other small sea vessels not to venture into the sea, and larger sea vessels have been alerted against big waves.

Elsewhere, winds will be light to moderate with slight to moderate seas. (PNA)

