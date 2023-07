Magnitude 5.4 quake rocks Sarangani province

KORONADAL CITY - A magnitude 5.4 earthquake rocks Sarangani province at 11:35 p.m. Monday with the Phivolcs saying it was tectonic in origin.

Phivolcs said the tremor was traced 36 kilometers south of Maitum, Sarangani province and has a depth of only 6 kilometers.

Below are the reported intensities:

Intensity II - General Santos City, SOUTH COTABATO

Instrumental Intensities:

Intensity III - Banga, Norala, Tupi, and Santo Nino, SOUTH COTABATO; Isulan and Kalamansig, SULTAN KUDARAT; Maitum and Kiamba, SARANGANI

Intensity II - Don Marcelino, DAVAO OCCIDENTAL; Maasim and Malungon, SARANGANI; Bagumbayan, Lebak, and Esperanza SULTAN KUDARAT; General Santos City, SOUTH COTABATO