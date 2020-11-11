Maguindanao drug buy-bust nets 2 suspects, P15-K shabu

COTABATO CITY – Police collared two drug suspects and seized some PHP15,000 worth of shabu in a drug buy-bust in Datu Odin Sinsuat, Maguindanao Tuesday morning.

Arrested were Harry Felipe and Alfredo Usman, both of Barangay Awang in the same town.

“The two suspects have long been under our surveillance watch, and it was only on Tuesday that they agreed to transact with our poseur-buyer,” Maj. Rommel dela Vega, the town police chief, said.

Dele Vega said the suspects yielded six sachets of shabu valued at PHP15,000, paraphernalia, and the PHP1,500 marked money.

Charges for violation of RA. 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002 were being readied against the suspects, the police official said. (PNA)