  Tuesday Dec, 14 2021 01:29:37 PM

Man arrested for molesting 3 girls in GenSan

TIMRA Reports • 11:30 AM Tue Dec 14, 2021
23
By: 
John M. Unson

GENERAL SANTOS CITY --- Policemen arrested on Monday a 34-year-old man after molesting three grade school girls in an abandoned house here.

Rape suspect Jonathan Jamalu is now in the custody of the General Santos City Police Station 7.

Police Major Rissa Hernaez, chief of Police Station 7, said Tuesday the suspect is also wanted for rape in Sultan Kudarat province, about an hour away via overland travel from this city.

Hernaez said Jamalu was immediately cornered by her subordinate-policemen after the parents of the three girls he molested sexually reported to them the incident.

Investigators who interrogated Jamalu discovered that there is a pending rape case against him in Sultan Kudarat.

Hernaez said the parents of the children he molested are keen on filing a corresponding criminal case against him. (John Unson)

NDBC NEWS TIMELINE

NDBC NEWS RECOMMENDS

Man arrested for molesting 3 girls in GenSan

GENERAL SANTOS CITY --- Policemen arrested on Monday a 34-year-old man after molesting three grade school girls in an abandoned house here....

Man stabs to death cop in Esperanza, Sultan Kudarat

DATU ODIN SINSUAT, Maguindanao  – A police officer in Esperanza, Sultan Kudarat was killed hours after he was attacked by a man while he was...

4 high powered loose firearms surrendered in Maguindanao 

CAMP SK PENDATUN, Maguindanao - Efforts from personnel of Maguindanao Police Provoncial Office in line with the PNP's intensified campaign against...

Cotelco skeds power interruption on Dec. 18 in Matalam, North Cotabato

POWER-OFF : MATALAM AREA When : DECEMBER 18, 2021 (SATURDAY) Time : 08:00 AM - 12:00 NN (4hrs) Affected area : Bangibang to Taguranao, Sta....

Cotabato Light skeds power service interruption for Dec. 15

COTABATO CITY - To facilitate primary line restructuring, the Cotabato Light has scheduled power service interruption for consumers in Barangay...