Man arrested for molesting 3 girls in GenSan

GENERAL SANTOS CITY --- Policemen arrested on Monday a 34-year-old man after molesting three grade school girls in an abandoned house here.

Rape suspect Jonathan Jamalu is now in the custody of the General Santos City Police Station 7.

Police Major Rissa Hernaez, chief of Police Station 7, said Tuesday the suspect is also wanted for rape in Sultan Kudarat province, about an hour away via overland travel from this city.

Hernaez said Jamalu was immediately cornered by her subordinate-policemen after the parents of the three girls he molested sexually reported to them the incident.

Investigators who interrogated Jamalu discovered that there is a pending rape case against him in Sultan Kudarat.

Hernaez said the parents of the children he molested are keen on filing a corresponding criminal case against him. (John Unson)