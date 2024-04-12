Man wanted for rape of girls arrested in Kidapawan City

COTABATO CITY - Non-uniformed policemen arrested a man wanted for molesting girls in an operation in a secluded barangay in Kidapawan City on Wednesday.

Officials of the Kidapawan City government and North Cotabato provincial police director Col. Gilbert Tuzon announced on Thursday that the suspect, Rogie Awag, is now detained, awaiting prosecution.

He was traced by policemen and barangay officials in Sitio Sumayahon, Barangay Perez, Kidapawan City with the help of confidential informants.

Awag voluntarily yielded when he was shown warrants of arrest from courts, one of which pertains to his having allegedly molested a five-year-old niece last year, dated November 10, 2023 and signed by Judge Jose Tanalgo Tabusares of the Regional Trial Court Branch 23 in Kidapawan City.

Brig. Gen. Augustus Placer, director of the Police Regional Office-12, told reporters on Thursday that they are thankful to local officials who supported the search operation that led to Awag’s arrest.

The court has not recommended any bail for his temporary release.