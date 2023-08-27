MILG's project "TuGoN" okays ex-combatants' business plans, ensures sustainable livelihood

Project TuGoN, or Tulong ng Gobyernong Nagmamalasakit, of the Ministry of the Interior and Local Government, in collaboration with the Ministry of Trade, Investment, and Tourism, validated the proposed business plans and locations of 115 former members of the Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters.

In a statement, the MILG said it took place in barangays of the Special Geographic Area and municipalities in Maguindanao del Sur from August 21 to 25, 2023.

The activity sought to assure the effective provision of livelihood assistance to ex-combatants who are pursuing enterprises such as Sari-Sari Stores, Buy and Sell Agricultural Products, Tricycle (Payong-Payong), RTW shops, and others.

These activities help to achieve the overarching goal of successful reintegration and the development of sustainable livelihoods for former fighters.

These validations were made possible with the assistance of the Armed Forces of the Philippines' 602nd Infantry Brigade, 34th Infantry Battalion, 90th Infantry Battalion, 601st Infantry Brigade, 40th Infantry Battalion, 7th Infantry Battalion, and 33rd Infantry Battalion, as well as the cooperation of former combatants.

Project TuGoN aims to help ex-combatants reintegrate into society by offering humanitarian interventions, relief, rehabilitation, and livelihood assistance. This program seeks to ensure long-term changes and mainstreaming initiatives.

According to MILG Minister Atty Naguib G Sinarimbo, providing them with relief, rehabilitation, and livelihood support is critical if they are to have sources of income while pursuing long-term reforms.

