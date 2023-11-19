  Sunday Nov, 19 2023 10:25:11 PM

Mindanao quake death toll rises to 8

Climate Change/Environment • 20:00 PM Sun Nov 19, 2023
25
By: 
Edwin O. Fernandez
Image shared by netizen on Facebook.

KORONADAL CITY - The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) today said the number of reported deaths following the magnitude 6.8 earthquake that rocked southern Mindanao has climbed to eight.

As of 3 p.m., the NDRRMC said they are reports of more death but disater officials are still validating their causes of deaths.

In its latest bulletin, NDRRMC said the the power lines have been restored in quake-hit areas and all affected bridges have been assessed and are now passable.

Three roads in the Soccsksargen region remained obstructed or removal of debris are still on going, the NDRRMC said.

A total of 125 damaged houses and infrastructures were recorded in Davao City, Davao Occidental, Davao del Sur, Davao del Norte, Davao de Oro, South Cotabato and Sarangani.

The Sarangani provincial govzenrment today announced the suspension of in person classes in all levels on Monday until further notice.

This is to allow post-earthquake infrastructure inspections on Monday and Tuesday.

 

NDBC NEWS TIMELINE

NDBC NEWS RECOMMENDS

Mindanao quake death toll rises to 8

KORONADAL CITY - The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) today said the number of reported deaths following the...

No class Monday, Nov. 20 in Koronadal

Walang pasok sa lahat ng antas ng mga paaralan sa lungsod ng Koronadal, pribado man o pampubliko sa Lunes, Nobyembre 20 (until further notice) upang...

'Spoiled pansit' downs 147 attendees to Bukidnon wedding rite

  COTABATO CITY - More than a hundred villagers, among them children and indigenous tribespeople, got sick after feasting on food served...

DSWD assures aid for Mindanao quake victims; reported deaths rise to 7

MANILA – The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) on Saturday assured families and individuals affected by the 6.8 magnitude...

The woman who fears the Lord is to be praised

Thirty-third Sunday in Ordinary Time 1st Reading – Proverbs 31:10-13, 19-20, 30-31 Who shall find a strong woman? Far away, and from the...