Mindanao quake death toll rises to 8

KORONADAL CITY - The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) today said the number of reported deaths following the magnitude 6.8 earthquake that rocked southern Mindanao has climbed to eight.

As of 3 p.m., the NDRRMC said they are reports of more death but disater officials are still validating their causes of deaths.

In its latest bulletin, NDRRMC said the the power lines have been restored in quake-hit areas and all affected bridges have been assessed and are now passable.

Three roads in the Soccsksargen region remained obstructed or removal of debris are still on going, the NDRRMC said.

A total of 125 damaged houses and infrastructures were recorded in Davao City, Davao Occidental, Davao del Sur, Davao del Norte, Davao de Oro, South Cotabato and Sarangani.

The Sarangani provincial govzenrment today announced the suspension of in person classes in all levels on Monday until further notice.

This is to allow post-earthquake infrastructure inspections on Monday and Tuesday.