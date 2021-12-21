Minor killed, another hurt in Zamboanga seaside blast

COTABATO CITY --- A male adolescent was killed while another was hurt in what could be a grenade blast in Rio Hondo area in Zamboanga City past noontime Monday.

The victims were collecting scrap metal and recyclable wastes along the coast of Rio Hondo area in Zamboanga City when they found a rusty explosive that went off when one of them hit it with a hard object.

One of the two male minors, Erikson Bantuhan, 12, died from blast injuries instantly.

The other victim, 12-year-old Jovan Cadungog, who sustained shrapnel wounds in different parts of his body, was rushed to a hospital by responding barangay officials.

The police later said the explosive that killed the Bantuhan and hurt Cadungon could be a fragmentation grenade.

The theory was premised on what seemed like a safety pin reportedly found beside the cadaver of Bantuhan