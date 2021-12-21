  Tuesday Dec, 21 2021 11:34:47 AM

Minor killed, another hurt in Zamboanga seaside blast

TIMRA Reports • 23:30 PM Mon Dec 20, 2021
45
By: 
John M. Unson
Photo from Carina Dela Cruz shows emergency responders checking on blast fatality Erikson Bantuhan.  

COTABATO CITY --- A male adolescent was killed while another was hurt in what could be a grenade blast in Rio Hondo area in Zamboanga City past noontime Monday.

The victims were collecting scrap metal and recyclable wastes along the coast of Rio Hondo area in Zamboanga City when they found a rusty explosive that went off when one of them hit it with a hard object.

One of the two male minors, Erikson Bantuhan, 12, died from blast injuries instantly.

The other victim, 12-year-old Jovan Cadungog, who sustained shrapnel wounds in different parts of his body, was rushed to a hospital by responding barangay officials.

The police later said the explosive that killed the Bantuhan and hurt Cadungon could be a fragmentation grenade.

The theory was premised on what seemed like a safety pin reportedly found beside the cadaver of Bantuhan

 

NDBC NEWS TIMELINE

NDBC NEWS RECOMMENDS

Cotabato Light sends team to help restore power in typhoon hit Cebu

COTABATO CITY -- The Aboitiz-owned Cotabato Light and Power Company (Cotabato Light) has send Power Restoration Team composed of 10 linemen from...

Grandest Guinakit fluvial parade highlights 2021 Shariff Kabunsuan celebration in BARMM

COTABATO CITY — To highlight the week-long commemoration of Shariff Kabunsuan in the Bangsamoro region, over 200 ornament-clad boats flocked to the...

Landmark river in west coast of Maguindanao

DATU BLAH SINSUAT, Maguindanao --- The mighty Matuber River is a landmark in this coastal municipality. It has picturesque stretches close to...

41 recover from COVID-19 in Region 12

Regional COVID-19 tracker as of December 20, 2021 (6:00 PM) NINE (9) NEW CONFIRMED CASES FORTY-ONE (41) NEW RECOVERIES NO NEW COVID-19...

Multi-Purpose Learning Center ipinatayo sa Buldon public school

COTABATO CITY - Mahalaga para kay MP Princess Maleiha B. Candao ang edukasyon para sa pag-unlad at pagbabago sa buhay ng mga mahihirap na mga...