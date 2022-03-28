  Monday Mar, 28 2022 05:05:59 PM

Molester, killer of 5-year-old GenSan girl has 12 old rape cases

TIMRA Reports • 12:30 PM Mon Mar 28, 2022
83
By: 
John M. Unson
Suspect Edmar Senador is now detained. (From General Santos City Police Office)

GENERAL SANTOS CITY --- The now detained 50-year-old carpenter who sexually molested and killed a five-year-old girl here Saturday has 12 rape cases long pending in different courts.

Edmar Muyco Senador, arrested about three hours after he raped and killed a child in a secluded spot in Barangay Apopong here at about dusk Saturday, readily confessed his brutal offense to police probers.

The parents and siblings of the slain child told reporters they noticed the victim missing before nightfall Saturday.

They found her cadaver three hours later right at the spot where she was molested and strangled to death.

Barangay officials and personnel of the General Santos City Police Office immediately chased and apprehended Senador after villagers reported seeing him walk away from the crime scene, acting strangely.

Relatives of the victim told reporters they want Senador prosecuted immediately to the fullest extent of law.  

Col. Paul Bometivo, General Santos City Police Director, said he is thankful to the witnesses and barangay officials who helped them locate Senador after the incident.

Senior city police officials told reporters Monday probers interrogating Senador have found out that he was long wanted for a dozen rape cases pending in different courts.

Senador was said to have moved from one barangay to another in General Santos City and in nearby towns in Sarangani province to avoid detection.

Brig. Gen. Alexander Tagum, director of the Police Regional Office-12, said Monday he has directed the city police to immediately file a new rape case against Senador.

Tagum said he has instructed investigators to enlist the help of barangay officials and witnesses in building an airtight case against Senador in connection with his having raped and killed a five-year-old child last Saturday. (John Unson)

NDBC NEWS TIMELINE

NDBC NEWS RECOMMENDS

Mayoral aspirant in Surigao del Sur missing, later recovered by police

COTABATO CITY -- The police have launched an extensive search for the vice mayor of Tagbina town in Surigao del Sur who has been missing since...

Molester, killer of 5-year-old GenSan girl has 12 old rape cases

GENERAL SANTOS CITY --- The now detained 50-year-old carpenter who sexually molested and killed a five-year-old girl here Saturday has 12 rape...

2 dead, 8 hurt in Zamboanga-Sibugay highway mishap

COTABATO CITY --- Two died while eight others were badly hurt when the pick-truck carrying them turned-turtle in a stretch of a national...

BARMM welcomes P277 million investments

COTABATO CITY  – Another multi-million investment has been approved to operate in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM),...

LPA, ITCZ bring scattered rains over VisMin, Palawan

MANILA – A low pressure area (LPA) embedded along the Intertropical Convergence Zone (ITCZ) will bring cloudy skies with scattered rains showers...