More sea crafts to sail through Zamboanga, Basilan routes

COTABATO CITY - Members of the business community in the Bangsamoro region are glad with the sailing soon in the Zamboanga-Basilan, Basilan-Zamboanga sea route of more vessels owned by a newcomer shipping firm that the government has permitted to operate in both areas.

Basilan Gov. Hadjiman Salliman told reporters on Monday that Mark Saladino, the assistant vice president for operations of the FastCat Shipping Lines (FCSL), visited him last week in Isabela City and briefed him on the voyages of their passenger vessels, to start in about two months.

A ramp for FCSL fast crafts is now being constructed at the Isabela City port, according to Salliman.

Victor Moore Infante Ututalum, president of the Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry- Isabela City, said the operation of the FCSL is good for the economy of Basilan, which has two cities, Isabela and Lamitan, and 11 municipalities.

“We are happy with this development. We are thankful to our leaders in the province for working this out,” Ututalum said.

For now, three shipping companies are operating in the Zamboanga-Basilan, Basilan-Zamboanga routes --- the Aleson Shipping Lines Incorporated and the Montenegro Shipping Lines Incorporated that have roll-on, roll-off type passenger and cargo vessels, and the SRN Shipping Lines Incorporated that has fast crafts sailing from port to port in both areas.

Salliman said his constituent mayors in the province were elated learning that there would soon be more vessels to ferry people from Basilan to Zamboanga City and vice-versa.

The Cotabato City-based entrepreneur-lawyer Ronald Hallid Dimacisil Torres, chairman of the Bangsamoro Business Council, said the additional passenger vessels to serve the route will improve commerce and trade in Basilan.

“We in Cotabato City, the capital of the Bangsamoro region and members of our council in Basilan, which is part of the Bangsamoro region, are happy with that,” Torres said.

Bangsamoro Transportation and Communications Minister Paisalin Tago told reporters Monday that he will request the FCSL management to also operate in the Zamboanga-Lamitan City route.

Lamitan City in Basilan is also a seaport city and a major transshipment point for commercial goods coming in and agricultural products for shipment outside.

"We will initiate a brainstorming session with local officials in Lamitan City on how to work that out," Tago said, referring to his plan to ask the FCSL to operate in the city too.