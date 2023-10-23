  Monday Oct, 23 2023 09:16:07 AM

MPOS facilitated prayer rally for peaceful BSKE across BARMM

NDBC BANTAY HALALAN 2023 • 08:30 AM Mon Oct 23, 2023
By: 
Edwin O. Fernandez

COTABATO CITY – The Ministry of Public Order and Safety in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (MPOS-BARMM) has facilitated a simultaneous prayer peace rally for peaceful Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections.

The call for safe, orderly, and peaceful elections was simultaneously held in Cotabato City; Shariff Aguak in Maguindanao del Sur; Parang, Maguindnaao del Norte; Pikit, North Cotabato; Marawi City; Lamitan City; Jolo, Sulu.

MPOS Minister Hussein Muñoz said the events were also highlighted by a unity walk where the MPOS walked hand in hand with the security sector officials and representatives, community leaders, and other stakeholders through the heart of each target province.

“It signifies the collective commitment to a safe, orderly, and peaceful electoral process,” Muñoz said.

It was also followed by a ceremonial signing of a peace covenant where candidates and representatives from various sectors pledged to uphold the principles of safe, orderly, and peaceful elections, renouncing any involvement in violence or conflicts.

Capping the event was the public declaration of commitment by officials and representatives of MPOS partners in promoting peace during the election period, reinforcing their public accountability.

Muñoz said the initiative was part of MPOS "Community-Driven Safety and Security: An Intervention to Prevent, Monitor, and Report Election-Related Violence" for the 2023 BSKE.

“Everyone's participation is vital in creating a secure and harmonious electoral environment. Let's work together for a peaceful election!” Muñoz said.

                                

