MPs Mawallil and Alamia seek probe of M/V Mary Lady Joy 3 tragedy in Basilan

COTABATO CITY - Two Members of Parliament jointly filed a resolution seeking an inquiry by the appropriate committee, in aid of legislation, into the fire incident that struck passenger vessel M/V Lady Mary Joy 3 in Basilan last Mar. 29, to determine the cause of the fire that claimed the lives of 31 individuals and injured several others.

MP Amir Mawallil and Deputy Speaker MP Laisa Masuhud Alamia are both principal authors of Bangsamoro Transition Authority Proposed Resolution No. 209, which also aims to determine the adequacy of the safety measures and protocols in place for sea travel within the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM).

The measure intends to craft legislation that will strengthen existing policies.

“While we grieve with the families of those lost in the tragic ferry fire, we in the Bangsamoro government should also make sure we take steps to ensure that this incident does not happen again. It is very unfortunate that this tragedy occurred during the Holy Month of Ramadan, which only adds to our sorrow,” Mawallil said.

“Our people have plied these waters for millennia, and so such an occurrence begs painful questions: How could this have happened? Who is responsible? And how can we prevent it from happening again?” he added.

On the evening of Mar. 29, fire hit M/V Lady Mary Joy 3, an Aleson Shipping Lines vessel bound for Sulu, causing the death of 31 individuals, as of press time, that included three children, and injuring several others. It caught fire near Baluk-Baluk island of Hadji Muhtamad town in Basilan province, two hours after departing from the port of Zamboanga City.

It carried a total of 205 passengers as indicated in its manifest.

Resolution No. 209 proposes that the appropriate committee look into the following issues:

1. The cause and circumstances of the fire, including any negligence or violations of safety protocols by the owner, operator, crew, or any other party involved in the operation of the vessel;

2. The adequacy and effectiveness of the safety measures, equipment, and protocols of the vessel and the shipping company in ensuring the safety and security of the passengers and crew;

3. The compliance of the vessel and the shipping company with relevant laws, regulations, and standards on maritime safety and security, including those promulgated by the Bangsamoro Government and the national government;

4. The immediate and long-term impacts of the incident on the survivors, the families of the victims, the environment, and the local economy, and the appropriate measures that the government should undertake to mitigate and address these impacts;

5. The policy and legislative measures that the Bangsamoro Transition Authority should propose or enact to enhance the safety and security of sea transportation within the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region, including the regulation, monitoring, and enforcement of safety standards and the provision of support and assistance to the victims and survivors of maritime accidents.

“The cause of the fire is still unknown, and there is a need to investigate the incident to determine the cause and prevent similar incidents from happening in the future,” the resolution read.

“Pursuant to the Bangsamoro Organic Law, the Bangsamoro Government has the authority and responsibility to ensure the safety and welfare of the people, including those who use the transportation systems in the region for their livelihood and daily activities,” it added.

“Republic Act No. 11054 grants the Bangsamoro Government the authority to regulate transportation, including sea transportation, within its jurisdiction, and to exercise quasi-judicial powers over the operation of land and water transportation in the region.”