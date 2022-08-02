  Tuesday Aug, 02 2022 01:28:13 PM

Napolcom commissioner wants more of "makakalikasan" cops

Climate Change/Environment • 10:45 AM Tue Aug 2, 2022
John M. Unson
Commissioner Edilberto Leonardo plants a mangrove in Maasim town. (From Maasim local government unit)  

KORONADAL CITY - Commissioner Edilberto Leonardo of the National Police Commission wants more “environmentalists” in the Philippine National Police to help push the government’s environment-protection efforts forward.

Radio reports Monday said Leonardo shared his wish to participants to a multi-sector mangrove planting activity in Maasim town in Sarangani last July 29.

A report from the Sarangani provincial government’s information office also quoted Leonardo as saying that what he wants are more of “makakalikasan” cops in the ranks of the PNP.

The Napolcom commissioner was in central Mindanao last week for official engagements.

The mangrove planting in a seaside area in Maasim was jointly organized by the Department of Environment and Natural Resources-12, the Napolcom-12 and the Police Regional Office-12, supported by the office of the Sarangani provincial governor and the Maasim municipal government.

In an on-site message, Leonardo said the makakalikasan attitude is being imbued among PNP personnel, as one of the core values of the organization.

“The PNP ought to embark on tree-planting activities like this as part of its environment-protection efforts,” Leonardo said.

Leonardo was a former DENR undersecretary.

Hundreds of mangrove seedlings were planted by participants to the July 29 tree-planting activity in Maasim. 

 

