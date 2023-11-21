  Tuesday Nov, 21 2023 05:33:45 PM

NDRRMC: Families affected by Sarangani quake near 3.7K; VP Sara bumisita sa Sarangani at GenSan

Climate Change/Environment • 16:30 PM Tue Nov 21, 2023
37
 
Priam Nepomuceno
Datu Pangolima Integrated School in Malapatan, Sarangani province. (Photo courtesy of Chinito Laurie Poncardas)

MANILA – The number of families affected by the magnitude 6.8 earthquake that struck Sarangani, Davao Occidental on Nov. 17 has climbed to 3,696, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) said on Tuesday.

In its latest bulletin, the NDRRMC said the total is equivalent to 16,293 persons residing in 51 barangays located in the Davao and Soccsksargen regions.

As of posting time, no evacuation centers are activated, the NDRRMC added.

All but one of nine deaths being confirmed are in Soccsksargen.

Three were confirmed injured, all from the Davao Region, while the number of injured undergoing validation is at 13 -- 11 in Soccsksargen and two in Davao Region.

A total of 1,544 houses in the two regions were reported damaged by the earthquake. (PNA)

May be an image of 4 people, people smiling, hospital and text

