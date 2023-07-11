  Tuesday Jul, 11 2023 07:53:54 PM

North Cotabato flash floods damages hit P35 million

Climate Change/Environment • 15:45 PM Tue Jul 11, 2023
41
By: 
John M. Unson
Hundreds of villagers were affected by last week’s flashfloods in President Roxas. (From President Roxas LGU)

KIDAPAWAN CITY - The flash floods that swept through agricultural enclaves in President Roxas town in Cotabato last week destroyed no less than P35 million worth of infrastructure and crops, officials announced Monday.

Two women drowned in rampaging floodwaters that displaced 1, 494 families according to the local police and officials of the President Roxas local government unit.

President Roxas Mayor Jonathan Mahimpit confirmed on Monday that they have reopened the stretches of a highway in the municipality that got blocked with mud and rocks that cascaded from a hill, loosened by heavy downpours.

“So immense were the damages wrought by the flashfloods that hit parts of our municipality but we will bounce back via multi-sector efforts,” Mahimpit said.

Cotabato Gov. Emmylou Mendoza, chair of the Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office, said her administration will support the post-calamity rehabilitation efforts of the President Roxas LGU.

Reports reaching Mendoza’s office showed that flashfloods also destroyed vast swaths of orchard, banana and corn farms in agricultural enclaves in the municipality, where most residents rely mainly on farming as a source of income.

Mahimpit, in his report to Mendoza’s office and the Department of Social Welfare and Development-12, said strong winds that battered their town amid heavy downpours also damaged 51 houses in different barangays.

Many of the families displaced by the calamity that hit President Roxas are now in houses of relatives while some are in makeshift evacuation sites.

A number of structures in the popular Skyline upland resort in the municipality were also damaged.

Loreto Cabaya, Jr., director of DSWD-12, said they have teams supporting the relief works of local officials for the calamity-stricken residents of the Cotabato town. He said they have also provided the displaced families with initial relief provisions. 

NDBC NEWS TIMELINE

NDBC NEWS RECOMMENDS

PH, Brunei pledge stronger defense, peace process cooperation

MANILA – The Philippines and Brunei Darussalam pledged to continue beefing up their defense cooperation and maintaining the gains of the peace...

2 warehouse men dead, co-worker hurt in landslide

PAGADIAN CITY - Two warehouse workers perished while another was badly injured in a landslide in Barangay Balintawak here at past 4:00 p.m. Monday...

North Cotabato flash floods damages hit P35 million

KIDAPAWAN CITY - The flash floods that swept through agricultural enclaves in President Roxas town in Cotabato last week destroyed no less than P35...

Farmer dies due to electrocution in Kidapawan

KIDAPAWAN CITY - A farmer was electrocuted while fishing beside Marbol river in Barnagay Paco, this city on Monday afternoon. DXND Radyo Bida...

Mag-asawa, 3 pa huli sa anti-drug op sa Midsayap at Banisilan

Sa Banisilan, naaresto ng PNP ang tatlo na sina Mombawira Akil, Japar Cosain, at Khalid Sarif, parehong taga Natangcopan, Amai Manabilang town sa...