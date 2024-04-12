Over P1.3-M shabu seized, arrest woman in Gen. Santos City

KORONADAL CITY - – The relentless efforts of PRO 12 to combat the proliferation of illegal drugs in the region have resulted in the apprehension of a High-Value Individual (HVI) and the seizure of over 1.3 million pesos worth of suspected shabu at Banisil Street Extension, Brgy. Dadiangas West, General Santos City on April 10, 2024.

Operatives from Police Station 1, CPDEU, and CMFC, all of GSCPO, in coordination with PDEA, conducted a drug entrapment operation at the aforementioned place, that led to the arrest of alias "Arlene," 27 years old, and a resident of Zone 3, Block 9, Barangay Fatima, General Santos City.

The suspect was apprehended after selling a large rectangular sachet containing suspected shabu to an undercover police poseur buyer, utilizing P1,000.00 in buy-bust funds.

Following the arrest, subsequent searches led to the seizure of two large rectangular heat-sealed transparent plastic sachets containing suspected shabu.

The recovered drug evidence, weighing 200 grams, carries an estimated National Standard Drug Price of One Million Three Hundred Sixty Thousand Pesos (Php 1,360,000.00) and will be forwarded to Regional Forensic Unit 12 for qualitative and quantitative examinations.

The arrested suspect was promptly brought to Police Station 1, GSCPO, for proper documentation and disposition. She will be facing charges in violation of Sections 5 and 11 of Article II of RA 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

“The apprehension of a High-Value Individual and the seizure of over 1.3 million pesos worth of suspected shabu highlight PRO 12's resolute stance against illegal drugs. Through concerted efforts with law enforcement, we remain steadfast in our mission to curb drug proliferation and ensure community safety,” PBGEN PERCIVAL AUGUSTUS P PLACER, Regional Director, said.